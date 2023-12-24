Army hands over 66 rescue victims to Sokoto state Government

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

SOKOTO: Sokoto State Government on Sunday received 66 kidnapped victims rescued by the joint operatives of the Nigerian army along Gundumi forest in Isa local government area of the State.

The kidnapped victims were rescued by the operatives of Operation Hadarin Daji of the Nigerian Army along Gundumi forest in Sokoto state.

Speaking at the Handing over of the victims, The Garrison Commander 8 Division Brigadier General Alex Tawasimi Nigerian Army said, the operatives of Operarion Hadarin Daji under the force operational Based rescued the 66 abductees along Gundumi forest who were abducted by armed bandits some as long as 3 months.

Brigadier General Tawasimi, added that, the rescue effort was part of the ongoing military strategic operation aimed at securing the state from the activities of the bandits who have been terrorizing innocent souls in the state for years.

According to him all the 66 abductees are natives of Sokoto state who were abducted by Bandits and kidnapers at various locations in the state.

Delivieving the abductees, Governor Ahmed Aliyu commended the efforts of the joint security operatives for the continued surveillance and rescue of the state indegenes abducted by the bandits.

The Governor reaffirmed his Administration’s committments to support the security operatives as they worked toward restoring peace and tranquility in the state.

Governor Aliyu also reaffirmed the position of the state Government of using stick and carrot approach in its fight against banditry, pointing out that those who wanted peace will see peace while those unrepented ones will be dealt with decisively.

The governor urged all and Sundary to support the state government through given useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the criminal gangs terrorizing law abiding citizens of the state.

He said recently the state government has donated brand new patrol vehicles to the Nigerian Army and other security operatives in the state to help in the fight against Banditry and kiddnaping for ransome amongst others.

” All the abductees will be examine to ensure that they are medically fit to be reunited with their families”

” The 52 kidnapped victims were earlier rescued by the combine efforts of the joint operations of the military and other security operatives of Operation Hadarin Daji” while the 14 abductees were rescued along Tangaza/Guru axis also by the members of the joint taskforce.

The governor however donated Bags of Rice, Maize, Millet, Guinea corn and 100 thousand naira to each of the rescued kidnapped victims .

In his response one of the kidnapped victims Malam Suleman Sarkin Noma commended the efforts of the Military and other security operatives in the joint taskforce Operation Hadarin Daji for coming to their rescue.

Malama Lami Tsalha, also appreciated the state Government and the security operatives for their giant strides in organizing the rescue mission, adding that members of the joint taskforce operation Hadarin Daji are worth Commendation for their giant efforts.

In another Development, the former Governor of the state Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko donated 10 million naira 10 million naira to the victims and other attending security issues .