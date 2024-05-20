Minimum wage: NLC, TUC mobilise CSOs, others for strike

*Give FG May 31 deadline to reverse electricity tariff hike

*Restate May ending ultimatum on Minimum Wage

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and their Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, counterparts have put the civil society allies on notice over their planned industrial action should government fail to reverse the hike in electricity tariff and conclude the minimum wage by May 31.

In a joint communique issued today leaders of the two labour centres, gave the federal government and National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, month ending to reverse the hike.

This came as they reiterated their May 31 ultimatum for government to conclude the new minimum wage or face a national strike.

Details soon…