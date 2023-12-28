Akeredolu’s commissioner resigns over ex-govs death

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A crack became noticeable in the Ondo State Executive Council EXCO, following the resignation of the commissioner for infrastructure, lands and Housing, Raimi Aminu.

Aminu, in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government SSG, was dated December 28.

The letter reads ” l write to tender my resignation of appointment as the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing with effect from today, 28th December, 2023.

“This decision is anchored on my conscience, as my leader and dear boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, joined the Saint Triumphant.

” I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the State for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as Senior Special Assistant on Lands and Infrastructure, Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.