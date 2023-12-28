Abaribe mourns late Gov Akeredolu

Says there are lessons to be learnt by leaders

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA, Abia South has said that with the death of the death of Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu (Aketi), leaders will have lessons to learn.

Abaribe who mourned the late Akeredolu, said he has

learnt with sadness, describing it as very sad and unfortunate.

In a statement on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, Senator Abaribe who was a one time Deputy Governor of Abia State, said that he was saddened by the death of Governor Akeredolu.

According to him, Akeredolu never shied away from speaking truth to power when it matters most, especially on the issues of security of his people,fairness and equity in the country.

Abaribe who noted that Akeredolu ‘s death has robbed Nigeria of a balancing voice on national issues irrespective of his political affiliation, nonetheless admonished political leaders to think deep and use the experiences and actions of the late governor on national matters as a mirror and guide in shaping political and democratic behaviours in Nigeria.

Senator Abaribe said, “Governor Akeredolu has done his best as governor of Ondo state, as an astute legal practitioner, as President of the Nigerian Bar Association and as a vocal political leader in Nigeria.

“It is now left for the living to ensure that we honour him by entrenching constitutionalism in governance that would advance democracy for the good of all in Nigeria.”

The Senator condoled with the wife and bereaved family, government and people of Ondo State on this loss.