25-yr-old Ubulu Uku King returns home after studying abroad amidst jubilation

Onyemaechi, Onwordi Ibori Ubulu, others said Obi Home Coming is a blessing

The 25 years old Obi of Ubulu Uku kingdom Obi Chukwuka Noah Akaeze has returned home after studying abroad .

The Obi was received at the Asaba International Airport on Thursday by thousands of his people who stormed the airport with jubilation to receive him .

The Commissioner for Technical Education Hon Joan Onyemaechi , Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization to the Delta State Governor Hon James Onwordi Endurance known as Ibori Ubulu among others described the Obi home coming as a blessing to Ubulu Uku kingdom.

They noted that the celebration of the Obi is as a result of the love the people has for him considering how impactful he has been to the kingdom .

The obi while applauding the people of ubulu uku for the tremendous support said he will always protect the interest of the kingdom.

He also thanked the immediate past governor of Delta State Sen Ifeanyi Okowa and the current governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for the support over the years .

Obi Chukwuka Noah Akaeze was crowned king of Ubulu-Uku kingdom and was giving staff of Office by the Delta State state government at the age of 18 in 2016.

Thereafter he traveled abroad to continue his education being a lover of education.

Eight years later, he has returned back to rule his people .

He was just 18 when his father the late king became a victim of murder in 2016.

Ubulu-Uku is located in Aniocha South Local Government area of Delta State