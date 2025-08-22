Onishe’s suspension triggers crisis in Delta community 

*As Ubulu-Uku chiefs boycott the monarch’s palace, activities

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

The alleged suspension of Chief James Asika Onwordi, the Onishe (Ezemu) of Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, by the monarch, HRM, Obi Chukwuka Noah Akaeze 1, has sparked a leadership dispute in the community.

Mr. George Ofulue, the palace secretary and uncle of the monarch, issued the suspension letter, accusing the Onishe of failing to attend an online meeting with the monarch, who is based overseas.

The chiefs of the Ubulu-Uku community, in reaction, disassociated themselves from the purported suspension, saying, “We, the Obi-in-Council, therefore, have decided to work with the Onishe and will, in the interim, stay away from the palace and its activities.”

“The Onishe has made several attempts to seek an audience with HRM, but HRM has always refused him an audience or responded to calls made by the Onishe.

“It is better for his HRM, Obi Akaeze, to come back home and be on the ground to rule over his subjects and not his uncles and brothers, who do not have the kingdom at heart.

“No notice of meeting of any kind was sent to the Onishe, who has been on the ground for more than four weeks, all in a bid for smooth running of the kingdom before leaving for Abuja.

“It must also be noted that before any purported suspension of a high chief as the Onishe (second-in-command in the kingdom), traditionally, the Umu-Ozim and Umu-Obi ought to be involved before any such purported suspension can validly be effective.

“More so, even the high chiefs (Idime) must be consulted before such action can be taken. According to the records, the Onishe has not at any time carried out any act of insubordination against HRM and certainly will not do so.”

Meanwhile, Young Nigerian Rights Organization (YNRO), a rights group, has condemned what it termed “illegal suspension of the Ubuluku Onishe by the Obi’s family conspiracy.”

The group, led by Victor Ojei, in a statement, said, “We strongly condemn the purported suspension of Chief James Asika Onwordi, the Onishe (Ezemu) of Ubulu-Uku, by His Royal Majesty Obi Chukwuka Noah Akaeze I, Obi of Ubulu-Uku, acting through his uncle, Mr. George Ofulue, who dubiously signed a suspension letter as ‘palace secretary.’

“This so-called suspension, based on the flimsy excuse of the Onishe’s absence from a WhatsApp call, is not only laughable but also an affront to custom, an abuse of authority, and a clear conspiracy by the Obi’s uncles to hijack the throne of Ubulu-Uku