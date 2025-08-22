Ubulu-Uku Traditional Council clarifies Onishe’s status, calls for peaceful resolution

By Emma Nnadozie

The Ubulu-Uku Traditional Council has responded to reports regarding the alleged suspension of Chief James Asika Onwordi, the Onishe of Ubulu-Uku, stating that such reports are not reflective of any formal decision taken by the Council.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 21, 2025, and signed by members of the Obi-in-Council, the Council noted that no official process to suspend the Onishe has been initiated or concluded.

“The Onishe has contributed significantly to the affairs of the kingdom. It is important that any concerns be addressed through appropriate traditional channels,” the Council stated.

The Council addressed claims that the Onishe was suspended for failing to attend a meeting, clarifying that Chief Onwordi had not received a formal notice of such a meeting, and that he had been within the community for an extended period before a brief trip to Abuja.

It further explained that traditional protocol requires the involvement of relevant royal families and high chiefs for such matters and emphasized the need for adherence to these customs.

The Council also appealed for calm and urged all parties to respect the kingdom’s traditional institutions and procedures.

As part of its position, the Obi-in-Council called for unity and encouraged the monarch to engage directly in resolving the matter in the interest of peace and progress in the community.

The communiqué was signed by 17 members of the Council and distributed to the relevant royal families. It was issued from the Office of the Secretary of the Ubulu-Uku Traditional Council.