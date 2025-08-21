Ubulu-Uku Traditional Council dismisses Onishe suspension

In a dramatic turn of events, the Obi-in-Council of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom has come out in support of Chief James Asika Onwordi, the Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, dissociating themselves from his purported suspension.

The council members expressed their unwavering support for the Onishe, citing his tireless dedication and sacrifices to the kingdom.

According to the Obi-in-Council, the Onishe had been piloting the affairs of the kingdom with great success and had made significant contributions to its growth and development.

They noted that the purported suspension was unjustified and that the reasons given for it were baseless and without foundation.

The council members pointed out that the Onishe was not notified of the online meeting that led to his purported suspension, and that no notice of meeting of any kind was sent to him.

They also highlighted procedural irregularities, stating that the Umu-Ozim and Umu-Obi were not involved in the decision-making process, and that the High Chiefs (Idime) were not consulted.

Furthermore, the Obi-in-Council emphasized that the Onishe had not carried out any act of insubordination against the Obi.

They expressed their disappointment and frustration with the situation, stating that the Onishe’s suspension would be detrimental to the kingdom’s progress.

In light of these developments, the Obi-in-Council has resolved to stand with the Onishe and will stay away from palace activities until the issue is resolved.

The Obi-in-Council’s statement concluded with a call for peace and harmony in the kingdom, emphasizing the need for swift resolution to the issue.

They expressed their commitment to working together to ensure the growth and progress of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom.

The letter was signed by numerous chiefs, including Chief Udemba John, Chief Kingsley Ojiwana, Chief John Udemba among others Chiefs.