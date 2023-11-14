Zubs set to drop “On GOD”

Azubuike Gift Opone, professionally known as Zubs, is gearing up to launch his latest musical masterpiece, “On GOD,” on the 17th of November, 2023. Zubs, a multifaceted artist hailing from Kwale, Delta State, Nigeria, boasts a diverse skill set as a singer, rapper, songwriter, and performing artist.

Born on the 6th of July, Zubs, or Zubby as affectionately called by friends, has honed his craft with a unique blend of talent and tenacity. “On GOD” is set to be a significant milestone in his musical journey, offering listeners a glimpse into the artist’s soul and experiences.

The song, born out of a tumultuous period in Zubs’ life, serves as a poignant reminder of the artist’s resilience in the face of challenges. The track narrates a personal story of loss, weariness, and the valuable lessons learned from betrayals and backstabs. “On GOD” transcends the typical musical narrative, delving deep into the artist’s emotions and reflections.

Zubs has steadily gained recognition in the Nigerian music scene for his ability to seamlessly blend various genres and convey raw emotion through his art. “On GOD” is expected to solidify his position as an artist who not only entertains but also connects with the audience on a profound level.

As the release date approaches, the music community is abuzz with excitement, eagerly anticipating the unveiling of “On GOD.” Zubs’ latest offering is poised to leave an indelible mark, offering a musical chronicle of triumph over adversity. Stay tuned for the release of “On GOD” and witness Zubs’ evolution as a storyteller and musical virtuoso.