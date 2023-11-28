What Makes a Great Broker: A Comprehensive Guide

With today’s ease of access to financial markets and the wide range of trading platforms and brokers that exist, traders are spoiled for choice. Amidst all the marketing campaigns and advertisements, the brand promises and mission statements, the question essentially boils down to a very simple one: what distinguishes a great broker from a mediocre one?

In this article, we delve into the essential features that make a broker stand out and how EXNESS is ticking all the right boxes.

Robust Regulation

A great broker begins with trustworthiness. Nothing establishes trust more than a broker who is completely transparent about ticking every necessary regulatory step. A broker regulated by reputed financial authorities ensures that they adhere to strict industry standards, protecting traders’ investments.

Regulatory bodies offer peace of mind to traders, knowing that their broker operates transparently and responsibly. The EXNESS Group, among others, has licenses from the reputable Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission in Cyprus, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa and the Capital Markets Authority in Kenya.

Seamless Withdrawals and Deposits

The ease with which traders can access their funds is a hallmark of a superior broker. Almost all of the user research conducted in the industry, regardless of the market or the region, comes back with testimonials from traders about how important fast and efficient account management is to their experience. This is so important, in fact, that it’s usually a deal breaker for traders who are deciding on whether to open an account with a broker.

Seamless withdrawal and deposit processes, with transparent fee structures and quick turnaround times, reflect the broker’s commitment to providing an excellent user experience. Many traders experience delays at the point of withdrawal because their brokers have poorly architected systems which validate the authenticity of all transactions right before they are called to release funds. At EXNESS , these checks are done from the very initial point of trade, meaning that at the point a withdrawal is requested by a client, the broker already knows it is a valid client operation, therefore there is no need for further checking. Naturally, this minimizes delays and keeps clients very happy.

Best Trading Conditions

There are many conditions which are critical to optimizing the trading experience, and many market events which can derail it. One of the most important ones is slippage, which occurs when a trade is executed at a different price than expected. This can often happen during high impact events that affect the markets, or illiquid periods, which create what are known as “price gaps”. Usually, if the price you requested falls within a price gap, your order will be executed at the first market price after the gap.

An exceptional broker, however, has the infrastructure to minimize these occurrences, ensuring traders get the price they expect, or as close to that price as possible. At Exness, if the difference between the first market price and your requested price does not exceed a certain number of pips, your order will be executed at the requested price instead. This helps protect you from unexpected price movements and ensures that your trades are executed as you intended them to be.

Protective Risk Management Tools and Resources

Trading inherently involves risks. However, a great broker will offer tools to manage and mitigate these risks. Features like stop-loss orders, take-profit points, and negative balance protection are a vital part of this toolbox.

When brokers give risk management proper attention, traders feel empowered to have greater control over their trades and potential losses. One of the most interesting protective features EXNESS offers, is something known as Stop-out Protection. This is a tool through which Exness’ algorithms are able to respond to market anomalies, protecting traders from sudden stop-outs that happen due to temporary price spikes. This has reduced false stop outs by 30%, thus keeping traders’ positions open for as long as possible.

Diverse Asset Offerings

A diversified portfolio is essential for any traders who want to give themselves the best opportunity for success.

By providing a wide range of assets – from forex pairs and commodities to indices and stocks – a broker ensures that traders have ample opportunities to diversify their portfolios. Exness offers all the above and reports that gold and oil are some of the most traded financial instruments in Nigeria.

The world of online trading offers a vast suite of opportunities, but the broker one chooses can make all the difference. A truly great broker, characterized by robust regulation, excellent trading conditions, and an unwavering commitment to their clients’ success, acts as a trusted partner in a trader’s journey.

As the markets evolve, so do traders’ needs, and only those brokers who continually innovate and prioritize their clients will continue to stand out as examples that others will want to follow.