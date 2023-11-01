West Ham vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, predicted lineup

West Ham and Arsenal have had mixed fortunes as the season inches closer to the festive period and winter transfer. While the Hammers suffered their third consecutive loss in the 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, the Gunners continued their fine form with a 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

In today’s cup fixture, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice will be hoping to have a positive atmosphere when he returns to the London Stadium. The Englishman joined Arsenal from West Ham in the summer in a deal worth £105 million.

While the Hammers have lost just one of their last 10 home league cup fixtures, David Moyes has never won a league cup fixture against the Gunners in his managerial career.

Team news

David Moyes’ side will be without a couple of players, although the West Ham boss didn’t specify during the press conference ahead of the game. However, West Ham is expected to field a strong lineup, which includes Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez, who are suspended for their weekend Premier League fixture after picking up five yellow cards this season.

Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey are unavailable for the game, with both players injured. Martin Ordegarrd is doubtful for the game after missing out on the win over Sheffield United due to a hip issue. Jurrien Timber remains the only long-term absentee.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Paqueta; Benrahma, Bowen, Kudus

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Nelson, Havertz, Trossard.