2027: Atiku’s ethnic, religious appeal won’t work in North – Iliyasu Kwankwaso

Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso

By Hadiza Yusuf

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar cannot rely on ethnic and religious sentiments to win support in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso said political dynamics in the North had changed, arguing that voters were increasingly concerned about leadership performance, development and issues affecting their daily lives.

He made the position known in a signed statement on Monday.

He insisted that Atiku lacked the level of acceptance and political influence once enjoyed in the region by the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Atiku is not Buhari. He does not possess the size, stature and acceptance of the late Nigerian President to pose a threat to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Kwankwaso said.

The APC chieftain argued that Atiku could no longer assume that Hausa-Fulani voters would support him based mainly on ethnic or regional considerations.

“The North has gone beyond primordial sentiment, and his penchant for relying on the ethno-religious card will certainly fail him,” he said.

Kwankwaso also questioned Atiku’s record during his eight years as vice president.

He argued that the former vice president had yet to present a convincing account of the development achievements from his time in office.

He maintained that the 2027 election would be shaped by voters’ expectations of better leadership and improved living conditions rather than ethnic or religious loyalties.

The APC chieftain further alleged that Atiku’s political associates were aware of his limited influence among Hausa-Fulani voters.

Kwankwaso expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would remain a strong contender in the North despite efforts by opposition groups to build a regional coalition against him.