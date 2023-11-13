We’ll collaborate with monarchs for devt, security —Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, weekend, said that his administration would collaborate with traditional rulers in the country to ensure development and end insecurity.

Tinubu said this during the 70th birthday celebration of the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, held at the Diocese of Ondo (Anglican Communion) Cathedral Church of St. Stephen in Ondo city.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said that the collaboration became necessary for peace and tranquillity to reign across the country.

He urged the monarchs to cooperate with his administration adding that the dividends of democracy would go round.

Commenting on the last 17 years reign of Oba Koladejo, which he described as peaceful, Tinubu said: “It is evident that 17 years on, your imperial majesty has made that expansive office admirable, thus proving that the kingmakers of Ondo, obviously operating under divine inspiration, did not make a mistake in their unanimous choice of you as the next Osemawe in 2006.

“Today, no one needs to go too far to encounter the evidence of your impactful reign over the Ondo Ekimogun people. They are visible all over the community, and touch practically all aspects of human endeavour.”

Oba Kiladejo, who appreciated Tinubu for honouring his 70th birthday and 17th anniversary on the throne, commended the president for appointing Tunji-Ojo as one of his ministers, who he described as an outstanding performer.