HIV status not food safety risk, LSACA tells food sector stakeholder

By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, LSACA, has urged employers and workers in the food sector to end stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV, stressing that the virus cannot be transmitted through the preparation, handling or serving of food.

The agency made the call at a sensitisation meeting for food handlers and representatives of food-sector associations on HIV-related workplace practices and applicable legal provisions, held Thursday at the STO Resource Centre Hall, CBD, Ikeja.

The meeting was aimed at dispelling misconceptions about HIV transmission and promoting safe, inclusive and non-discriminatory practices in the food sector.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of LSACA, Dr. Folakemi Animashaun, represented by the Director, Projects, Mr. Michael Essien, said there was no scientific basis for excluding people living with HIV from food-related employment.

Animashaun said HIV was not transmitted through handling, preparing or serving food, sharing utensils or through ordinary workplace and social contact.

According to her, “a person’s HIV status does not make them a food-safety risk,” urging food-sector stakeholders to base workplace decisions on scientific evidence rather than fear and misinformation.

She cautioned against using legitimate food-safety and medical fitness requirements as a basis for discriminatory HIV screening or exclusion from employment.

The LSACA boss also stressed the need to protect the confidentiality of workers’ HIV-related information, saying such information must be handled with appropriate consent, respect and dignity.

She noted that stigma and discrimination could discourage people from testing, accessing treatment and using health services for fear of losing their jobs or having their status disclosed without consent.

Animashaun urged food establishments and associations to review their workplace policies to ensure compliance with the principles of confidentiality, informed consent and non-discrimination.

Also speaking, the facilitator, Mr. Tiamiyu Hussein of the Lagos State Safety Commission, stressed the importance of maintaining safe and healthy workplaces without discriminating against workers.

Hussein explained the distinction between legitimate medical fitness assessments for food handlers and HIV screening, urging employers to ensure that occupational health and safety procedures were appropriately implemented.

He further encouraged employers and workers to protect the confidentiality of health information and ensure that no person was subjected to unfair treatment on account of HIV status.

The sensitisation also covered HIV transmission, prevention and treatment, with participants reminded that there is no risk of acquiring HIV from food prepared, handled or served by a person living with the virus.

Participants were encouraged to challenge misconceptions, promote fair employment practices and support appropriate referral and grievance mechanisms across the food sector.