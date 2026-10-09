APC campaign organisation alleges attacks in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO) has alleged attacks on All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, supporters and political activities in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The organisation alleged that Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli, wife of the APC governorship candidate, Sharafadeen Alli, was attacked during a medical outreach she organised at Ibikunle House, Ayeye, Ibadan.

It also alleged that the campaign teams of the APC candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Aderemi Oseni, and the party’s candidate for Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, Folake Olunloyo-Oshinowo, were attacked during separate campaign events at Agbaje Market, Orita-Merin, and Idi-Arere, Ibadan.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bisi Oladele, SSACO described the alleged incidents as attempts to disrupt political activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

The organisation called on Governor Seyi Makinde and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate, Bimbo Adekanmbi, to ensure that political actors are allowed to campaign freely.

“The SSACO is at the least miffed by the unwarranted and barbaric attacks by Allied People’s Movement (APM) hoodlums on Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli during a medical outreach she organised at Ibikunle House, Ayeye, Ibadan, on Wednesday,” the statement said.

It further alleged that Oseni and Olunloyo-Oshinowo were attacked during separate campaign events in the city.

SSACO said the alleged incidents would not force the APC to suspend its campaign activities, stressing that its candidates and supporters were entitled to associate, assemble and campaign within the law.

“The SSACO calls on Governor Seyi Makinde and the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, to rein in on their supporters,” it said.

The organisation also called on security agencies to investigate the alleged attacks, identify those responsible and prosecute them where appropriate.

“The SSACO calls on security agencies to fish out these perpetrators of violence and bring them to book in order to serve justice to the victims and also serve as a deterrence to violence in our dear state,” it said.

SSACO further urged the state government to protect residents irrespective of their political affiliations, saying the alleged attacks posed a threat to peaceful political participation.

“As the chief security officer of the state, Governor Makinde carries the responsibility to protect all residents irrespective of their political leanings,” the organisation said.

The campaign organisation alleged that the incidents were connected to tensions ahead of the 2027 elections, but provided no independent evidence in the statement to substantiate its allegation that the governor or Adekanmbi sponsored the attacks.

It also urged political parties to focus on issue-based campaigns and policy proposals rather than violence.

“The good people of Oyo State deserve issue-based campaigns, not violence. We advise Governor Makinde, Adekanmbi and other political parties to focus on presenting their programmes and policies to the electorate,” SSACO said.

The organisation maintained that the alleged attacks would not deter APC candidates from campaigning across the state.