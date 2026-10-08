Only a madman will vote for Tinubu in 2027 — Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has described President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the petrol subsidy as “reckless,” declaring that only a madman would vote for the president in the 2027 general election.

Amaechi made the remarks on Thursday at the ADC town hall meeting in Edo State, where he urged Nigerians to reject Tinubu, accusing his administration’s economic policies of worsening hardship across the country.

“I read on social media that it is in 2027 that we will know how many madmen we have in Nigeria. It is only a madman that can vote for Tinubu,” he said.

“If you are not mad, then Tinubu should not win here.”

The former Minister of Transportation also accused supporters of the president of being motivated by self-interest.

Amaechi faulted the removal of the petrol subsidy, rejecting Tinubu’s description of the policy as an act of courage.

He argued that the president’s decision to proceed with the policy despite having been advised against it amounted to recklessness.

“There is a difference between courage and recklessness. Tinubu wasn’t courageous; he was reckless,” Amaechi said.

The ADC chieftain lamented the rising cost of living, saying many Nigerians could no longer afford basic necessities.

“People are not able to feed. Things are difficult,” he said, attributing the hardship faced by households to the administration’s economic policies.

Amaechi also criticised Nigeria’s energy sector, arguing that the country had failed to harness its abundant natural resources to drive industrial production and economic growth.

He noted that Nigeria had substantial crude oil and natural gas reserves, particularly in the South-South region, but had failed to translate its resource wealth into sustainable prosperity for its citizens.

The former minister called for policies that would stimulate domestic production rather than increase the financial burden on consumers and businesses.

He said Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, would introduce production subsidies to strengthen local industries, boost domestic production and ease economic pressure on Nigerians if elected president in 2027.