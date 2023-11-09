VAR panel confirms Newcastle goal vs Arsenal correct

The Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel confirmed that the referee and VAR were correct in awarding Newcastle United’s winning goal against Arsenal on Saturday, but the officials were wrong on two red cards.

Newcastle defeated Arsenal 1-0 last Saturday at Saint James Park to end the Gunners’ unbeaten start to the season. Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal in the 64th minute was subjected to a four-minute VAR check after it appeared the ball had gone out of play.

According to ESPN, the panel has five members, made up of three former players and/or coaches, plus one representative each from the Premier League, and PGMOL confirmed the goal on a 4-1 vote.

“Although Joelinton does have his hands on Gabriel, there isn’t enough to award a foul as Gabriel had made an action to play the ball before any contact,” the panel ruled.

The panel also faulted the referee and stated that Arsenal’s Kai Havertz and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes should have been sent off in the game in separate incidents.