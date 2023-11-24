Tinubu appoints 2 NCS board members

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two qualified Nigerians to serve as Members on the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for a term of four (4) years as representatives of the organized private sector:

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale gave the names of the two board members of NCS as Dr. Aba Ibrahim and Dr. Muda Yusuf.

According to the statement, “President Tinubu wishes the new appointees well in their deliberations, and expects that the views and perspectives of the private sector are fully articulated, such that the objectives of the Renewed Hope agenda in the active promotion and attraction of investment across multiple sectors of the economy are completely realized through the efficient implementation of ongoing reforms within the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).”