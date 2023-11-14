Strike: Labour directs workers to step up momentum

ASSBIFI directs Bank senior staff, others to join strike



By Victor AhiumaYoung



The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has commended Nigerian workers for the success of the Day One of the ongoing nationwide strike.



In a circular to its affiliates and state councils, titled Indefinite nationwide strike: A great beginning”.



NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, “We wish to appreciate and congratulate all Affiliates and State Councils for the great work in complying with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) resolution to begin a nationwide strike today(Tuesday).



“Congress salutes your resoluteness and determination in ensuring that all of our workplaces were shut down completely and workers stayed at home.



“The solidarity and singlemindedness in delivering on our resolutions has put a lie to those who wants to see a contrary outcome and have thoroughly made a resounding statement around the nooks and crannies of our nation.



“Our assessment showed more than expected compliance in today’s outing despite being the first day of action. Gaps that were expected on the first day were surprisingly not that very visible.



“Just like an Aeroplane taking off will experience a little bit of drag in lifting off the tarmac, ours today was a smooth and cleaner take off. We doff our hats for you all and congratulate you for your doggedness.



“You surpassed our expectations thus we urge you to gird your loins and make it more compelling tomorrow until the Government meets our demands.



“Continue the mobilisation and let the success continue! We remain committed to greater success in this action which can only happen with our collective efforts and determination to free our members in Imo State and ensure that the Government is held accountable for its use of violent abduction and brutality as a tool in workplace engagement.”



Meanwhile, Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, to join the ongoing nationwide strike declared by Organized Labour.



ASSBIFI in a circular dated November 14, 2023, to all National principal officers, and all unit Presidents/ Secretaries, said “In furtherance of the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) ofthe NLC/TUC on 13th November, 2023, the NLC/TUC has directed all affiliate Unions and Associations to embark on Nation-wide strike with effect from Tuesday, 14th November, 2023.



“Consequently, to prevent likely attacks by hoodlums and disgruntled persons,the ASSBIFI National Secretariat, hereby advise Members to stay away from work with effect from Wednesday 15th November. 2023 as we monitor the situation.



While we implore Members to remain vigilant and stay safe, further directives will be communicated to you in due course.”