Secretariats, businesses premises shut as A’Ibom NLC, TUC join nationwide strike

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

KEY businesses and government activities were grounded Tuesday in Uyo as the leadership of organised labour in Akwa Ibom state enforced the nationwide strike provoked by the assault on Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, last week in Imo state.

Labour leaders and workers led by the state NLC Chairman, Sunny James, had blocked the gates of the state’s Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, Uyo to ensure total compliance with the strike, the same way they picketed the Federal Secretariat.

Joint security teams of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) and the Nigerian Police were spotted at the gates of the Secretariat to enforce law and order as the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) enforcement team moved about.

Virtually all banks visited were under lock and key, while some allowed customers to access the ATMs only.

A mild drama however happened when the Labour leaders stormed the State Judiciary Headquarters along Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, close to the Government House, to find that judiciary workers did not join the strike.

The state NLC boss, James, urging the judiciary workers to go home, described their failure to join the nationwide strike as wrong and condemnable.

He said, “The Zoom meeting of yesterday (Monday), I have the recording. NLC and TUC are on nationwide strike at the moment. For me to see a circular released by your office (JUSUN Leadership) signed by the PRO of this state chapter that your people should go to work, I came to tell you that it is not correct.

“Those things we see in other places should not be allowed to happen in Akwa Ibom State. Akwa Ibom workers are peace-loving people. And I came to plead with you that Judiciary workers should be at home, and your executives are the ones to implement it”

To Katele Henry, State Chairman, JUSUN, the NLC Chairman, said, “If you have any doubt call your President, call your Zonal Vice President, get clarification. They are aware of the strike. I have gone on air and announced that all workers in Akwa Ibom proceed on strike.

“If the JUSUN in Akwa Ibom State is one of the 52 affiliates unions under NLC, this strike is obligatory. I am not negotiating with you to obey the directive of the NLC. We did not come here for any problem.

“Whatever has happened here is regrettable, but what is important now is that as the new leader of the JUSUN workers in the state, tell your people to return to their homes. I can excuse you because the notice and directive to all the states came by 5 pm yesterday.

Reacting, the State JUSUN Chairman, Katele Henry alleged his Union did not receive the memo circulated by NLC calling for strike action, assuring, however, that, “We (JUSUN members) are going to meet and we’ll join the NLC, TUC strike”

Some Lawmakers who were approaching the Judiciary premises and noticed that the NLC used its bus to block the entrance were forced to turn back.