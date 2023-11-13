Provide update on missing N3bn within 48 hours – Reps tells ITF

The House of Representatives has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Industrial Training Fund to explain the whereabouts of N3 billion traced to the agency as contained in the Auditor General’s report for 2022.

The House gave the ultimatum on Monday in continuation of its hearing on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and the Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The Chairman of the Committee on Finance, who presided over an interactive session with some heads of federal government agencies, gave the charge at the National Assembly Complex.

It also directed the Nigerian Communications Commission to explain how it spent N291 bn in 2022 on broadband across the country, with services still not up to standards.

Details shortly…