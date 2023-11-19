PDP to study judgment sacking Plateau Gov, weigh options

By John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is waiting to receive a certified true copy of the judgement sacking Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang in order to study same before deciding its next line of action, Vanguard has learnt.

Although neither the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba nor the National Legal Adviser, Adeyemi Agibade, picked or returned calls to their mobile telephones, it was learnt that frantic efforts are being made to get the CTC.

A top-ranking party official who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard, in Abuja, on Sunday that the party was preparing “an appropriate response. “

The source said, “ Our legal team is yet to receive the CTC of the judgement. We will, in consultation with our candidate and relevant party stakeholders at the state and federal levels then decide what step to take next after studying the judgement of course.

“Remember, we still have a right to take this matter to the Supreme Court.“

It will be recalled that Ologunagba and the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Amb. Umar Damagun, had at various times raised alarm over alleged attempts to use the judiciary to “rob” the PDP of its hard earned victory in Plateau State.

Damagun, the party’s Ag. National Chairman had on Saturday raised alarm over what he termed an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to use compromised judges at the Appeal Court to snatch its victory in Plateau State.

Ologunagba had in a recent press conference implored the President of the Court of Appeal to disband the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel over varying and conflicting judgments alleging that the court is “undermining democracy and the expressed will of the people of Plateau State.”

The party’s Spokesman further said, “This frightening pattern by the Plateau Appeal Court Panel constitutes a clear and present danger to our democratic process, national peace and stability; a bad precedent for judicial mischief and particularly a recipe for anarchy, chaos and breakdown of law and order in already tensed Plateau State.”

“In the light of the foregoing, the PDP, in line with the aspiration and expectation of the people of Plateau State demands as follows;

“That the President of the Court of Appeal immediately disband the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel.

“That a new Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel be constituted to hear the remaining Appeals as the current panel has shown manifest bias to unduly favour the APC candidates.

“The continued retention of the present Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel will be construed by the people of Plateau State as an act of insensitivity and injustice.

“That the manifestly biased and inconsistent judgments of the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel already delivered in the Appeals be subjected to judicial review.”