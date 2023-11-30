Nasarawa Assembly gets new Speaker

By David Odama

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has elected Danladi Jatau and Mohammed Oyanki, as new Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Elections of the new leadership came 48 hours after the court of Appeal sacked the incumbent speaker, Ibrahim Balarebe Abdullahi, a third term speaker of the house.

Jatau, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Kokona East state constituency became the speaker following the vacuum created as a result of the removal of the former speaker.

Mohammed Oyanki, a PDP member representing Doma south state constituency was elected deputy speaker.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on Tuesday, November 28, sacked Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi representing Umaisha/ Ugya as the speaker.

Before his sack, Abdullahi was a member of the ruling APC, who first came to the Assembly in 2015 and was elected speaker, re-elected as a member and speaker in 2019 and returned in 2023 as member and speaker.