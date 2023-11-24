Josh Giddey restricts Instagram profile after leaked image with alleged minor goes viral

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey has made some changes to his Instagram profile after allegations of him dating a minor surfaced online.

As of the time of filing this report, Giddey changed his profile picture to black while also turning off commenting. Though his profile could still be accessed, but no one can comment.

According to a user on X, Giddey has allegedly been interacting with a high schooler.

“Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can’t let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school.”

The account has been deleted since it gained traction.

Neither the Thunder nor Giddey have commented on the allegations.

The Thunder are one of the most exciting young teams to watch this season. The team is currently second in the West, with an 11-4 record. Many credit their great offensive rhythm as the reason behind their success. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pointed to Giddey as to why the team has performed extremely well.