Issues affecting PDP must be resolved — Bode George

Bode George

By Dickson Omobola

FOLLOWING the crisis that rocked the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, before the 2023 general elections, the party’s leader in Lagos State, Olabode George, yesterday, urged members to be steadfast noting that efforts are on to ensure the party regains its lost glory.

It will be recalled that cracks emanated from the PDP after its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, named former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Consequently, former Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike led the G-5 governors and other party chieftains to demand the resignation of the former party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to achieve a “regional balance” since Ayu and the PDP presidential candidate, were both from the North.

Wike added that the party found itself in a leadership crisis because it failed to zone the party’s presidential ticket to southern Nigeria in line with the party’s constitution.

However, addressing PDP members at its general assembly held in Lagos, George said efforts will be made to move the party forward.

The meeting, which was the initiative of the PDP leader, was held to assure members and loyalists in the state that despite the outcome of the general elections in the country the party remained an indivisible entity.

Speaking at the event, George said that all members should be assured that despite what happened during the last general elections, PDP members should remain steadfast as they would not be allowed to go into extinction.

He said: “I urge you all, who have been faithful, to remain steadfast; we would ensure that the party regains its lost glory.”

He assured that in due course, the national leadership of the party must conduct a “thorough post-mortem to resolve all issues that affected the party.”

He also assured that all members whose actions negatively affected the party must be held accountable, particularly in the area of accountability and financial recklessness.