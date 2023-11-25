Intellectual property: Markaz Alumni’s letter confirms Zuglool, family rest matter

The Zuglool family has said that the letter written by the Markaz Alumni Association on behalf of Mudeer-ul- Markaz on the authorship of “Sa Ya’ud-ul-Arab ila Filastin” suffices as a retraction to the earlier position of Mudeer-ul-Markaz, therefore, the family has laid to rest the matter.

Speaking to Vanguard on the issue, a member of the Governing Council of Dar-al-Da’wah Wa-l-Irshad stated that after careful perusal of the letter, the family considered paragraph 1, 4 and the concluding part of the letter as clear retraction of the Mudeer’s earlier position.

Zuglool family is only concerned about the authorship of the book which they have confirmed through the Alumni Association. We are not interested in any other thing. We have passed the same message to him through our lawyer,” he said.

The letter sighted by Vanguard reads in part: “It gladdens our hearts that the signatories to the letter written to our client on your behalf are academicians of repute, who know the significance of plagiarism.

It is our client’s instruction to state that paragraphs 1, 4 and the concluding paragraph of the letter written by the Markaz Alumni Association on your behalf is enough retraction needed to put the record straight and put the matter to rest, that their father, His Eminence, Sheikh Mustapha Zuglool Sanusi was the author of the book “Sa Yaud-ul-Arab ila Filastin”