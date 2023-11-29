I’m not dating Mercy Eke – Pere opens up

Big Brother Naija reality show star Pere Egbi has clarified his relationship with colleague Mercy Eke.

According to Pere, he is not in a romantic relationship with Mercy as against viral speculations and assumptions on social media.

Pere made the clarification on Wednesday via his Twitter account.

He pleaded with fans to desist from addressing them as partners.

On his X handle (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Dear shippers, while I appreciate your efforts and care from inception, I would love to be clear on one thing: I am not dating Mercy Eke. So please cease with the flowers mentioning her name. This is as concise as I can be.”

Recall that Pere and Mercy were widely tipped by fans for a romantic relationship after their intimacy during the just concluded BBNaija All Stars show.