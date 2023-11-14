I’m inspiring young entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams – Sam Harvard

Nigerian-born serial entrepreneur, Dr. Sam Harvard has emerged as a beacon of hope, showcasing an extraordinary life dedicated to not just achieving success but empowering others to do the same.

In a recent move to mark his 37th birthday, Dr. Sam Harvard renewed his commitment to coaching individuals on securing a $1,000 income online. According to the successful entrepreneur, his personal story exemplifies the belief that success knows no social boundaries, emphasizing on hard work, determination, and unwavering commitment.

“I was born into poverty in Nigeria”, Dr. Sam recalled “I faced numerous challenges in pursuing higher education, taking eight years to earn a third-class degree in physics amidst university strikes. Recognizing the limitations of a traditional 9-5 job, I embarked on a journey of skill acquisition and refinement.

“Now, my goal is to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to charge and pursue their dreams with unwavering dedication”.

Dr. Sam’s transformation was gradual but relentless, involving the identification and resolution of challenges faced by small businesses through effective branding and marketing. His journey led to honing his public speaking abilities, making him a globally recognized speaker influencing millions.

Today, Dr. Sam Harvard stands as a wealth coach and global speaker with a thriving business in fourteen countries, including Nigeria, the USA, UK, India, Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya, and South Africa. Fueled by compassion, his life’s mission is to empower over 100,000 individuals worldwide through coaching on earning a legitimate $1,000 online via ventures like the 1kOnline club.

Sharing a message of hope to inspire the next generation, Dr. Sam Harvard, stated: “Everyone must contribute to the development of not just their nation but the entire continent.”

He further revealed that his journey embodies the adage: “Do not adapt to what you should change,” inspiring emerging entrepreneurs to break free from limitations and forge their unique path to success.