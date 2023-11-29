Grid Tools empowering Nigerian creatives

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Management of Grid Tools, a product of talent solutions company, says it is poised to lead a profound transformation in the Nigerian creative and entertainment landscape.

The company disclosed this to Vanguard in a media chat recently in Lagos. “It captures essential solutions that aim to empower talents, professionals, and a diverse range of creative individuals with benefits that have typically been reserved for the traditional 9-5 workforce,” the company said.

“Grid Tools isn’t just another product; it’s a lifeline for the creative souls who drive Nigeria’s vibrant creative and entertainment industry. We comprehend the unique challenges that our gifted professionals face, and we’re here to light the way to their creative success,” Winnie Okpapi, the COO said.

“The suite of benefits offered by Grid Tools encompasses a wide array of crucial services. Among these, we place a significant emphasis on accessible and affordable healthcare packages, ensuring that the health and wellness of those under The Grid Management receive the attention they deserve. It’s high time our creatives paid heed to their well-being, as health remains a substantial concern for many in the industry.

“We’ve been astute in recognizing the need for mobilized health checks and insurance tailored to safeguard the well-being of these talents as they journey from local acclaim to global recognition.”

According to Winnie, Grid Tools offers more than healthcare – “we also provide legal advisory, financial planning, branding assistance, career advancement opportunities, networking, and more. You can find a comprehensive list and detailed breakdown on the official sites.

“We understand that diversity thrives both within and outside the creative and entertainment industry. That’s why we offer a range of plans to accommodate individuals from different walks of life and various stages of their careers. We’re committed to making these essential benefits both affordable and accessible to all.

“Beyond immediate assistance, our brand is steadfast in ushering in a new era of stability, security, and success for individuals under our management. Our vision is to secure a brighter future for all those who’ve devoted their lives to their craft.

“With the introduction of Grid Tools, we’re heralding a pivotal moment for Nigerians, testifying to the industry’s growing recognition and importance. It’s the turning point where dreams and security converge, providing our talents the resources they need to focus on their craft and build a sustainable future, Winnie said.