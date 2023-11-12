Gov Eno applauds, UNIUYO, VC on joint convocation

Gov Umo Eno

*Says Education a pillar of A.R.I.S.E Agenda

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has commended the University of Uyo, UNIUYO’s management on its third in one convocation ceremony, comprising the 26th, 27th and 28th sets last week.

Eno, an alumnus of UNIUYO, particularly commended the strides recorded so far by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, especially the successful hosting of the combined conference.

He noted that education is one of the pillars of the ARISE Agenda, and the government is investing in education beginning from the foundational to tertiary.

His words: “I commend you on the successful hosting of this joint convocation. Let me particularly pay special tribute to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo on his strides since his assumption of office.

You’re not just a pacesetter but a shining and worthy ambassador of all of us.

“And as the saying goes, a good job done means more jobs to be done. We know and trust that you will excel. Our administration will continue to work with the University of Uyo and indeed all other Universities and tertiary institutions in the state.

” We will support them because education is one of the pillars of our A.RI.S.E Agenda and we’ll continue to demonstrate good faith working with you and supporting you as much as possible”.

Honourary degrees were conferred on three eminent Nigerians at the ceremony namely Mr. Vincent Enyeama, Mr. Udom Inoyo, and Senator Daisy Danjuma.

The Vice-Chancellor, UNIUYO, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo proclaimed the conferment of Doctor of Law on Udom Inoyo, Doctorate in Political Diplomacy on Daisy Danjuma and Doctor of Philosophy in Human Kinetics and Physical Education on Vincent Enyeama.