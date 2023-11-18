FRSC urges road users to prioritise safety

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged road users to prioritise safety as they ply the road before, during, and after the yuletide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is a week-long event commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year.

Mr Bassey Eshiet, the Delta State FRSC Sector Commander, advised during a visit to road crash victims at the Federal Medical Centre Asaba on Saturday in Asaba.

Eshiet described road traffic crashes and fatalities as a public health crisis that requires urgent, concise, and dedicated action.

“For me, road traffic crashes and fatalities are a public health crisis that requires urgent, concise, and dedicated actions.

“Hence, the pertinence of the event, which is aimed at demanding actions towards improving safety on our roads, is nipping avoidable deaths and fatalities in the bud.

“The burden of these injuries and fatalities is disastrous to families, the nation’s economy, and humanity in general,” he said.

He called on governments, stakeholders, and the public to uplift proven strategies such as redesigning dangerous roads, enforcing speed limits, and improving vehicle designs and all components to make the roads safe for users.

“This advocacy is in line with the safe system approach that ensures zero death even when human error results in a crash.

“Over the years, the corps and its stakeholders keep faith in this global event by observing it with week-long activities that ensure maximum impact.

“While the FRSC renews its commitments to ensuring a safer motoring environment through the collective efforts of its stakeholders and partners.

“We call on all citizens to come on board by simply obeying traffic rules and regulations and appreciating the efforts of the corps and its personnel towards the collective benefits of all road users.

The theme for the 2023 edition is “Justice,” with the slogan Remember, Support, Act.”

It is a high-profile global event to remember the many millions who have been killed and seriously injured on the world’s roads and to acknowledge the suffering of all affected victims, families, and communities. (NAN)