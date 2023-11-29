Fish out killers of Oyekanmi, Abiodun orders security agents

Oyekanmi

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has directed all security agencies in the State to smoke the criminals, that killed the Director of Finance and Accounts, in the office of the Governor, Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, in Abeokuta, on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Oyekanmi, was killed in cold blood on the Kuto bridge in Abeokuta, by suspected armed robbers, while he was returning from the bank, where he had gone to withdraw money.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lekan Adeniran.

Governor Abiodun, who gave the directive while commiserating with the family of the late Director, that those responsible for the dastardly act will not go unpunished.

“I have directed all security agencies in the State to smoke the criminals out instantly and make them to face the full wrath of the law. I therefore want to assure the entire workforce and residents in the state that never will such calamity befall our dear state again”.

Abiodun described the incident as a rude shock to him, as he called for prayers for the immediate family of the late director for them to have the necessary fortitude to bear the great loss.

“I was devastated and extremely shocked upon receiving news of the cold-blooded murder of Oyekanmi, in the hands of criminal elements and enemies of our State.

“It is indeed a collosal loss for our administration to have lost such dedicated, truthful, and diligent official; his assailants have murdered sleep and will be flushed out immediately from wherever they might be hiding.

“I pray for the repose of his soul and for God’s protection over the family he left behind. Obviously, he is going to be sorely missed by his relatives, colleagues and the government he meritoriously served till death,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, on Wednesday evening, led a government delegation to the deceased house to commiserate with his family.