Firm partners NDPHC to end power problem in Nigeria

Anirejuoritse Ojuyah, Chairman, Millwater Limited, Oritsedere Otubu, Chairman, EKEDC and Jude Nwoko, MD/CEO, Millwater Limited.

By Benjamin Njoku

Millwater, an energy company and an affiliate of EnerixOne, has embarked on a mission to debottleneck the Nigerian power sector through unprecedented and innovative solutions.

The company intends to accomplish this great feast, through partnerships with key drivers in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Already, Millwater has entered a partnership deal with Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), one of Nigeria’s leading power-generating companies.

In a statement made available to our reporter, Millwater is currently leveraging the stranded capacity of NDPHC to provide solutions for sustainable and dependable on-grid power for businesses and large-volume consumers in Agbara.

This project, according to the statement, involves the distribution of about 300MW of power to the Agbara industrial area. Therefore, with pilot customers already onboard, project delivery is underway.

Through this collaboration, Millwater and NDPHC seek to identify and invest in projects that harness Nigeria’s vast energy potential. This will not only boost electricity availability but also create jobs, foster technological innovation, and stimulate economic growth in both urban centres and communities. Together, Millwater and NDPHC aim to establish sustainable power infrastructure that will withstand the test of time, ensuring a reliable and consistent supply of electricity to residential and industrial areas.

The company, with a robust portfolio of innovative technology and a team of dedicated experts, is committed to advancing the energy landscape in Nigeria while also contributing to the nation’s social and economic development.

NDPHC partnership solution offers 95% availability. However, armed with Kinetic Flywheel technology, Millwater offers to provide 100% availability to industries.

NDPHC’s extensive experience in power generation and distribution know-how, combined with Millwater’s expertise in renewable energy solutions, creates a formidable alliance poised to reshape the energy sector in the country.

With their vast industry knowhow and unique approach to power transactions, the energy solutions provider aims to provide an affordable, sustainable, and dependable power supply for Nigerians. They have now signed off on major projects with Niger Delta Power Holding Company and partnered with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to serve industries and residential clusters in Agbara, Lekki, Ikoyi, and VI.

The event commemorating this partnership was attended by the Vice-President of Nigeria and chairman of NDPHC’s Board of Directors, His Excellency Kashim Shettima Mustapha.

Other successful projects that are outputs of the company’s strategic partnerships include those covering areas in Lekki, Ikoyi, and VI, where they are poised to provide uninterrupted and reliable energy to residents and businesses.

Millwater is a fore-running energy solutions provider focused on optimizing existing but restricted grid-based resources to reach their full potential. The company’s on-grid solutions are developed with a focus on reducing energy waste and minimizing the environmental impact of energy generation.

Millwater’s success is grounded in its unwavering commitment to innovation. With cutting-edge technology, the company is set to rejuvenate Nigeria’s aging power infrastructure.