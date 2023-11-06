EFCC ban on night operations ‘ll curb human rights violations – Coalition

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Coalition of Anti-Corruption Organisations, on Monday, urged the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, to ensure the commission maintains the highest standards of ethics and legality in the fight against corruption.

Spokesman of the Coalition, Olufemi Lawson, in a statement, also commended the EFCC boss for banning night operations saying it will curb human rights violations and many other misconducts.

The statement reads: “The Coalition of Anti-corruption Organisations would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). We believe that his appointment is a testament to his commitment to the fight against corruption, and we look forward to working closely with him in this critical endeavor.

“The Coalition of Anti-corruption Organisations recognizes the pivotal role that the EFCC plays in combatting corruption in Nigeria. The EFCC has been instrumental in investigating and prosecuting cases of financial crimes, thereby sending a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated in our society.

“We also wish to commend the EFCC for its recent decision to ban the conduct of night operations by its officers officers of the Commission, in a manner, which has become an issue of national concern and embarrasement for the commissioner, especially, as most of the operations, are conducted in manners, that have generated issues of human rights violations and many other misconducts.

“This decision by the new leadership of the commission, among other postive pronouncements, demonstrates a commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights and dignity of individuals suspected of committing financial crimes. We believe that this move aligns with the principles of transparency and respect for human rights, which are vital in any anti-corruption effort.

“The Coalition of Anti-corruption Organisations firmly believes that effective anti-corruption measures should be carried out with utmost professionalism, integrity, and adherence to due process. The ban on night operations is a significant step in the right direction, as it ensures that individuals are treated fairly and with respect during arrest and detention.

“We urge the EFCC, under the leadership of Mr. Olukoyede, to continue working diligently in the fight against corruption while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and legality. We are confident that, with the new leadership and this positive development, the EFCC will make even greater strides in its mission to eliminate corruption in our society.

“We also encourage the EFCC to maintain open lines of communication with civil society organizations, such as the Coalition of Anti-corruption Organisations, to foster collaboration and ensure that our collective efforts lead to a more transparent and corruption-free Nigeria.

“Once again, we congratulate Mr. Olukoyede on his appointment and commend the EFCC for taking this important step in reforming its operations. We look forward to a future where the fight against corruption continues to gain momentum and bring about positive change in our beloved nation.”