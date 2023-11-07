ECOWAS appoints Babalola as Youth Ambassador

By Rita Okoye

Nigerian celebrity Publicist, Blogger, Entertainment executive and digital media entrepreneur, Idowu Olumide Babalola has been appointed by West African (ECOWAS) Youth Council, as West Africa youth Ambassador of the organization.

This is contained in a letter to Babalola by Amb. Emmanuel S: William, President, ECOWAS Youth Council (EYC).

In the letter , the West African (Ecowas ) Youth Council appoints Babalola as West Africa Youth Ambassador on the recommendations of his laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work and

diligence in the area of service to humanity and his commendable works as an advocate and relentless crusader of promoting development for African youths.

This appointment also doubles him as a recipient of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity.

Babalola is the President of DJB Media & Digital TV Broadcast Limited , popularly known as Datjoblessboi TV (DJBTV); a world class media & communications company which offers services such as Public relations, Awareness & Repertoire, promotions , branding , advertising and management for brands and public figures.

He is also the Convener of Babalola Idowu Foundation ; an organization founded in a bid to ensure that the less privileged children and youths in the society gain access to qualitative education, Babalola Idowu Foundation (BIF) offers scholarship opportunities to less privileged, orphans, vulnerable but intelligent children that are in primary & secondary institutions across the country to achieve their full potentials.

During Babalola’s acceptance speech, he appreciated the Ecowas youth council board for the opportunity to serve the west African youths.