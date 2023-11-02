Cross River community protests non-reinstatement of suspended traditional ruler

Clan heads of Mbume Blocs in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River have protested the non-reinstatement of the suspended paramount ruler of the local government, Dr Emmanuel Ojong.

The clan heads noted that the non-reinstatement of Ojong had been a drawback for the council area and its people.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar on Thursday, the protest took place following a joint session of the clan heads at Etung.

In the statement signed by Ojong Mathew, Head of Abia Clan; Obase Erim, Head of Bendeghe Ekiem community and Raphael Agbor, on behalf of Etomi, said it was sacrilegious to change a sitting paramount ruler alive.

They called on the state government to obey a court order that ruled in favour of Ojong’s reinstatement.

They noted his reinstatement would ensure the protection as well as preservation of the traditional institution.

According to the statement, “Our paramount ruler who was selected according to our norms and values cannot be dethroned just like that. Mbume clan cannot be treated derogatorily like that.”

Ojonh’s suspension was announced by the immediate past administration of the state on May 28, 2021.

He was suspended over alleged “unwholesome activities” that had threatened the peace and stability of Etung council area.

The suspension was subsequently challenged at the court by the traditional ruler in the suit No. HC/96/2022.

However, Justice Elias Abia of High Court in Calabar ordered his reinstatement in a judgment delivered in March. (NAN)