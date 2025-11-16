Cross River APC crisis deepens as protesters block secretariat, demand Eba’s resignation

… Eba dismisses the allegations

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State escalated as members of the party staged a protest demanding the resignation of the state chairman, Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba.

The protesters, carrying placards with various inscriptions, barricaded the entrance of the party secretariat located along the Murtala Mohammed Highway, opposite the Federal High Court in Calabar.

They chanted slogans such as “Okadigbo must go,” echoing the stance of the Forum of APC Chapter Chairmen and Secretaries, which had earlier called for Eba’s removal. Other inscriptions read:

“We are tired of your insolence and arrogance,”

“APC cannot starve while you live large,”

“Cross River APC needs a leader, not a ruler,”

“Resign for the interest of the party,” and

“We say no to misappropriation of party funds.”

On Tuesday, no fewer than 35 chapter chairmen and secretaries issued a communiqué calling for Eba’s resignation. They accused him of failing to pay stipends to chapter and ward officials for three months, coercing local government officials for dues, instigating party members against local leaders, and unfairly allocating party funds.

The aggrieved officials, led by Chief Engr. Kelvin Njong, Chapter Chairman of Boki, alleged inequitable distribution of statutory funds — stating that while the 36-member State Executive Committee received over ₦40 million, about 5,778 officials at the local government and ward levels were left with only ₦9.2 million.

Eba dismisses the allegations

But in a swift response, Eba dismissed the allegations, claiming the officials were upset because he stopped their attempts to earn more than state executives.

“How can a chapter chairman, who is lower in hierarchy than state exco members, earn more than them?” he queried.

He further accused the complainants of failing to remit party funds. “These people have not remitted several millions of naira in the last four years — unknown to me,” he alleged.

Eba said the recent tensions began after he directed that stipends be paid directly to party officials at the ward and chapter levels. “For the past three months, we have been paying directly. Their three months’ salaries were kept aside, and 17 chapter chairmen were the ones who defaulted,” he said.