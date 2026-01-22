Uwheru community protests reinstatement of suspended PG in Ughelli North

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI— THE people of Uwheru community, Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest to reject the reinstatement of the their suspended President-General, MacPherson Igbedi, by chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, without the knowledge of the community.

The protesters armed with placards bearing inscriptions and a white coffin stained with blood condemned the actions of the council Chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, as market, schools and stores were shutdown during protest.

It was learned that Igbedi was suspended by the Traditional Ruler of the kingdom and Ughelli North council Chairman, Olorogun Egbo in 2025, over varying allegations.

In a statement by the Youth Leader and Secretary of the community, Otuogba Mudiaga and Oghenevwede Obruche said: “While the Uwheru Kingdom appreciates the efforts of the council chairman and security agencies toward peace and stability within the Ughelli North, the kingdom finds it necessary to state its position with clarity and finality.

“Uwheru Kingdom says an unequivocal ‘no’ to the return of Igbedi as President-General.

“This position reflects the collective and overwhelming will of the people of Uwheru Kingdom, arrived at after exhaustive consultations involving the five quarters of the kingdom, elders, opinion leaders, youth and women stakeholders.

“It is neither the opinion of an individual nor the decision of a single institution, but the settled resolution of the Uwheru people.

“Following his suspension, an investigative committee was constituted and its report was reviewed by broad-based representatives of the kingdom.”

Contacted, Igbedi said: “The council chairman during a security meeting held on Monday reinstated after he found out that all allegations against me were false.

“They initially alleged that rods worth N40 million belonging Setraco Construction Company were taken by me but when the company came, they held that they have not brought any item to site.

“Those who thought that their lies will stay are the ones protesting against my reinstatement as God being on my side, the council chairman discovered that all the allegations were not true and he has to reinstate me to my position.”