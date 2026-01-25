2027: Akwa Ibom traditional rulers endorse Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno for reelection

By Henry Umoru

Ahead of the 2027 general and Presidential elections, traditional Rulers in Akwa Ibom State have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for another four-year tenure.

The Monarchs have also thrown their weight behind the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno ahead of the general polls.

The Traditional Rulers comprising Paramount Rulers, Clan, Village and Family Heads, and their spouses, drawn from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, made the declaration at a special rally at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday, citing the developmental strides of the trio as reasons for their collective endorsement.

In a statement on Sunday by the Special Assistant on Media Communication to the President of the Senate, Anietie Ekong, the Itai Afe Annang, the Paramount Traditional Ruler and Leader of Afe Annang, Obong Blaise Awakama, who chaired the event, said for the first time in the history of Akwa Ibom State, traditional rulers gathered together to recognise the good deeds of their distinguished sons.

Obong Awakama said, “The Traditional Rulers are saying they have seen the good deeds of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, before he became the President, turned around Lagos State.

“They have seen the economic reforms of the President, which have made more money available to the States and Local Government Areas to carry out developmental projects.

“They have gathered together to say they have seen the uncommon deeds of our distinguished son, Senator Godswill Akpabio, right from the time he was Governor of Akwa Ibom State, he turned the State into the heaven that we see today.

“They have recognised what he had done as a Senate Minority Leader and as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs when he completed the present headquarters complex of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and several other developmental projects across the region.

“We also note what he has achieved as an uncommon Senate President through enactment of people-oriented legislation like the creation of the Development Commissions, Students Loan Act and others too numerous to mention.

“The Traditional Rulers are saying they have seen the God-sent Golden Boy of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, who has brought peace to the State and has not concentrated development in the urban centres alone but has taken development to the nooks and crannies of Akwa Ibom State. And they say they cannot see all these things and keep quiet.”

According to him, the Traditional Rulers, having witnessed the trio’s acts of good governance, wanted to publicly register their support and endorse their return in 2027 to continue their good works.

Also in his remarks, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council and the Paramount Ruler of Abak, His Royal Majesty, Akuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia, said their endorsement of Tinubu, Akpabio and Eno was in recognition of their proven leadership capacity, good governance and sustained public service at both the Federal and State levels.

The statement read, “after a unanimous voice vote to adopt the trio, Akuku Udofia said: ‘This endorsement represents the collective decision of the Traditional Rulers Council in support of their leadership and to promote peace, unity, good governance and constructive engagements with the Traditional Rulers.”



“Receiving the memorandum of endorsement, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, said the endorsement by the Traditional Rulers was unprecedented and thanked them for their continuous support.

On his part, Senator Akpabio, who accepted the endorsement on his own behalf and on behalf of President Tinubu, said the gesture was uncommon and thanked the Traditional Institution for the recognition, and assured that President Tinubu was working very hard to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

According to Akpabio, Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District would double their votes for President Tinubu, Governor Eno and himself and urged the Traditional Rulers to take the message home and sensitise their subjects to register and get their permanent voters’ card in readiness for the 2027 general elections.

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