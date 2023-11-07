Creativity can create wealth from grassroots to national level – Access Holdings

A leading multinational financial services group, Access Holdings Plc, has said creativity can create wealth from the grassroots to the national level as well as create paradigm shifts in Nigeria’s identity, culture and history.

The Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who spoke at Obi of Onitsha, Dr. Nnaemeka Achebe’s book launch at the Access Bank headquarters in Lagos, said Achebe’s exquisite art collection and strategic art patronage for over 40 years was a perfect illustration of how such can be achieved.

According to him, the firm was delighted to sponsor the monarch’s book titled: ‘A King’s Passion: A 21st Century Patron of African Art,’ adding that it shows how art can contribute to developing Africa continent and telling a fresh story with ancient roots.

Also speaking, the current Ford Foundation Director for West Africa, Dr. Chichi Anyiagolu-Okoye, said: “The Obi of Onitsha did not establish the museum for the love of art only, but also because of his understanding of the importance of owning one’s own story and narrative and passing it down in a cultural context that is true to its original meaning.

“The Chimedie museum will help teach, inspire and connect communities, especially at this time when the discourse on the return of African artifacts from Europe to its rightful owners is taking centre stage.”

On his part, Achebe said: “The Chimedie Museum will be an important repository of my art collection as well as photographs, music and video recordings, royal regalia including costumes, jewelry, hats, ornaments, and historic documents and research materials, including the digital copies of the entire academic socio-anthropological study of Onitsha. The book fulfils its primary objective to foster research into modern and contemporary art in Africa by challenging the existing canon and helping to raise funds for the Chimedie Museum.”

In addition, the book’s editor, Sandra Obiago, added: “We are excited to share under-reported stories of how African collectors and especially African royalty, dating back to the Ife and Benin kingdoms, have nurtured artists and projected African creativity to a global audience for hundreds of years.”

The book launch included a critical book review by art curator and architect, Jess Castelotte, and a vibrant panel discussion by leading experts in the African art market including Hannah O’Leary, Senior Director of Sotheby’s auction house; Kelechi AmadiObi, award winning photographer; Femi Akinsanya, leading African art collector and philanthropist, and Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Founder of the ART X Lagos art fair.

The discussion was moderated by Titi Ogufere, Convener of Design Week Lagos. The launch was attended by a large audience of local and international art collectors and art enthusiasts, many of whom are visiting Lagos for the first time, to attend the ART X Lagos art fair.

The publication, which was sponsored by Access Bank and the Ford Foundation, is a comprehensive exploration of the exceptional masterpieces of modern and contemporary African art in the collection of Achebe mni.

Over a period of forty years, passion, intellectual curiosity and intuition inspired the Obi of Onitsha to collect more than 4000 artworks, of which over 300 are featured in the book. His art collection will be housed at the Chimedie Museum in Onitsha, due to be completed in 2025.

The publication addresses the emerging role of art patron-ship in Africa and how indigenous collectors are expanding narratives on the art of the African continent. Lavishly illustrated in full colour, A King’s Passion was edited by SMO Contemporary Art and features 120 artists and carefully selected modern and contemporary masterpieces, including works by Ben Enwonwu, Uche Okeke, Amon Kotei, El Anatsui, Ablade Glover, Twins Seven Seven, Ndidi Dike, Godfried Donkor, Midy, Mxolisi Dolla Sapeta, Kofi Agorsor, Frew Kebede Gemech, Tizta Berhanu and many more. The publication includes critical essays by some of the finest scholars and experts on African art including Sylvester Ogbechie, Frank Ugiomoh, Edwin Bodjawah, Babacar Mbow, Krdyz Ikwuemesi, Jerry Buhari, Bernard Akoi-Jackson, Chike Nwagbogu and Oliver Enwonwu.