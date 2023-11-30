‘Breaks my heart,’ Rema suspends December shows over health issues

Afrobeats singer, Rema has announced plans to cancel all his shows for December 2023 in order to focus on taking care of his health.

In a post via Instagram on Wednesday, the singer said he would not be performing due to health concerns.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner, however, promised to return to the stage next year.

“It breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December,” he said.

“It has been years of touring, I have ignored my health and I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again, love.”

Rema has been a raving sensation for music lovers since he came into the limelight.

Earlier this month, the Edo-born singer shut down his “Ravage Uprising” at sold-out 20,000-capacity 02 Arena show in London, thrilling the audience to his delightful collection of songs on stage.

Rema joined other award-winning Nigerian artistes like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake who have already sold the arena.