Army, DSS arrest 2 suspected Boko Haram terrorists, avert planned attack on Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Nigerian Army on Friday said it has arrested two suspected Boko Haram terrorists and averted an imminent attack on Kano by the insurgents.

The Nigerian Army in a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu and tweeted on it verified X page @HQNigerianArmy said it troops and the Department of State Services, DSS foiled the planned attack after a raid on the terrorists hideout in Gezawa local government area of Kano state.

According to the tweet, the Nigeria army said, “In a dawn raid operation carried out on the terrorists’ hideout in the early hours of today Friday 3 November 2023, troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in close cooperation with the Department of State Services (DSS), conducted a well-coordinated raid operation in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State. The operation was aimed at uncovering and apprehending suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) believed to be planning a major operation in Kano State.



“Consequently, the troops swiftly swung into action and apprehended two BHT suspects, who are now in custody. During the operation, the joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the DSS recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials.



“The interagency cooperation between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies as exemplified in the conduct of this operation, is a testament of the strength of our collective resolve to defeat insurgency and other security challenges.



“The successful raid operation reinforces the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property of our citizens,” it stated.



The Nigerian Army said it remains resolute in its effort to counter and degrade insurgency and other forms of security challenges across the country.



“We entreat members of the public to be vigilant and collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could aid in the ongoing operations to curb insecurity.



“The Nigerian Army reiterates its dedication to the protection of our beloved nation and appreciates the support and trust of the Nigerian people,” the tweet however reads.