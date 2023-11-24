Appeal Court affirms Dapo Abiodun as Ogun governor

By Innocent Anaba

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos in a 2 to 1 judgment on Friday affirmed Dapo Abiodun as the duly elected governor of Ogun State in the March 18 poll.

The State and National Assembly Appeal Court In the majority judgment delivered by Justice Joseph Ikyegh dismissed the appeal by candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ladi Adebutu, in the state governorship poll.

But the minority judgment delivered by Justice Jane Inyang upheld the appeal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh election in the state within 90 days.