Agbaje, Jama win 2023 Access ART X Prize

By Prisca Sam-Duru, edited by Osa Amadi

Julius Agbaje from Nigeria and Asmaa Jama representing the African/Diasporan category have won the 2023 Access ART X Prize, after beating eight other artists.

The Access ART X Prize, a prestigious platform for recognising and nurturing emerging artistic talents across Africa and its diaspora, announced the talented winners of its 2023 edition on Thursday, November 16, during a ceremony held at Access Holdings’ headquarters in Lagos.

After careful deliberation, Agbaje from Nigeria and Jama representing the African/Diasporan category were selected as the standout talents from an exceptional pool of finalists. Their selection is a testament to their artistic prowess, unique vision, and potential for global impact.

Both awardees will receive $10,000 grants towards solo exhibitions at ART X Lagos 2024. This provides them with a platform to showcase their evolving artistic narratives and ideas. Additionally, the Nigerian winner will embark on a three-month residency at Gasworks, London, while the African/Diasporan winner will enjoy a residency at Yinka Shonibare’s GAS Foundation in Lagos. Both recipients will benefit from tailored mentorship and an invaluable opportunity for cultural exchange.

Earlier, the finalists participated in a two-day ‘Finalist Forum’, designed to equip them with vital presentation skills and offer valuable artistic insights. This immersive initiative featured interactive workshops, expert and peer review opportunities, all under the guidance of esteemed facilitators and industry experts. The finalists then presented their works to the Prize Jury, after which the eventual winners were selected.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe, described the Prize as a “testament to our unwavering commitment to foster creativity and propel the African art industry towards unprecedented heights”, adding that “At Access Holdings, we view the Access ART X Prize as more than an accolade; rather, as a catalyst for change.”

“The Prize also embodies a promise that we will continue to support and nurture the burgeoning talents in Africa; foster diversity, inclusivity, and cross-cultural exchange within the African art scene, and deepen collaborations with partners that bring us closer to our vision of shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

“Having faced a challenging task in selecting the winners, given the exceptional level of talent and creativity on display, the jury selected Roanna Tella (Nigerian category) and Lawrence Mwangi (African/Diaspora category) for honourable mentions. Both artists will receive prizes of $2,000 and tailored mentorship.”