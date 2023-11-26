Adeleke urges medical doctors to tackle system’s quackery

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has implored medical professionals to partner with the government in combating quackery in the profession.

He urged medical practitioners to help the government in dealing with bad eggs in the profession lamenting the irreparable damages they are causing.

The governor said this at the opening ceremony of the National Association of Government General Medical And Dental Practitioners (NAGMDP), National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Osogbo on Saturday.

Adeleke represented by his Special Adviser on Public Health, Dr Akindele Adekunle, highlighted the huge tasks of medical doctors in the society, urging them that any iota of quackery or half-baked practitioners should be completely discouraged within the association.

He said, “As professionals backed by laws and ordinances of your ethics, you have enormous responsibilities, the reach and the gavel to save lives even before the surgical knives in the theatre.

“More often is the fact that irreparable damages are done to the body system of victims of quackery before they are forced to your table. This, I believe we must collaborate to bring to a halt in the country.

“While the government works round our notable challenges in proffering sustainable solutions, I urge this council on behalf of our people and as patients would always beckon on their physicians, to do everything within your professional reach to combat the menace of quackery in the system.”

“I am aware the challenges you are going through goes beyond the recent approval of hazard allowances for medical practitioners in the state,” he added.