Osun Election: IPAC tasks Adeleke on inclusive governance

Governor Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Osun State chapter, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, urging him to ensure equitable distribution of resources, appointments and development projects across the state.

IPAC, in a congratulatory statement signed by its state chairman, Dr Tosin Odeyemi of the Democratic Leadership Alliance, also commended the people of Osun for turning out en masse to exercise their franchise peacefully during the August 15 governorship election.

The council urged Adeleke to ensure that government appointments, projects and policies are fairly distributed across the three senatorial districts, 30 Local Government Areas and the Area Office.

It also cautioned the governor against slowing down in his second term, urging him to consolidate on the achievements of his first administration and initiate projects that would have lasting impact on the state.

“History shows that the temptation to slow down after re-election can erode the gains of a first term. We encourage you to see this period as an opportunity to finish strong, consolidate on existing projects, and initiate new ones that will outlive your administration.

“The people expect improved delivery in critical sectors such as education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, youth employment and social welfare,” the statement said.

IPAC said Adeleke’s re-election reflected renewed confidence in his administration and placed greater responsibility on him to serve all residents without discrimination.

It urged the governor to run an all-inclusive administration and harness the contributions of opposition parties, technocrats, women, youths, persons with disabilities and traditional institutions.

“Governance should transcend party lines. The talents, ideas and goodwill in the opposition and among technocrats, women, youths, persons with disabilities and traditional institutions must be harnessed for the good of Osun,” it stated.

The council also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media, civil society organisations and other stakeholders for their roles in the election.

According to IPAC, the outcome of the poll demonstrated the people’s endorsement of Adeleke’s first-term programmes and their renewed trust in his leadership.

The council urged the governor to ensure that no community or group feels excluded from governance, saying inclusive leadership would promote peace and accelerate sustainable development across the state.

IPAC pledged to remain a constructive opposition and partner in the development of Osun, promising that its criticisms would be issue-based while support would be offered to policies that serve the interests of the people.