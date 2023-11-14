Abiodun investing in infrastructure — Akinmade

Gov Abiodun

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said that his administration is investing massively in infrastructure in the state, to provide better living standards for the citizenry and create an enabling environment for investment and future development of the state.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Mr Kayode Akinmade, in a chat with newsmen, said that since the governor assumed office in May 2019, the fortune of the state has changed for the better.

Akinmade said: “It is not for nothing that the state has become Nigeria’s top investment destination, with industrialists like the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, investing heavily in the state. The Governor’s experience as a boardroom player has in no small way helped to reposition Ogun State’s investment trajectory.

“Like many states in the country, Ogun State has had its fair share of inadequate infrastructure such that systems like transportation, healthcare, agriculture, power and social services, are in dire need of maintenance and upgrade.

“Noticeably, Abiodun’s view of infrastructure is holistic and includes boosting agriculture and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as the engine of growth and economic development.

“As a means of exploring the state’s proximity to Lagos, which is the country’s commercial hub, the visionary governor is also partnering with the Lagos State Government on key joint ventures.

“This partnership, which covers infrastructure, security, and tax issues, among others, will further help to fast-track development and create a spillover of commercial opportunities.”

“Expectedly, the rising investments in infrastructure are already having multiplier effects on the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, with the state ranked first among states in the A1 Index.”