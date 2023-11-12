1,000 entrepreneurs empowered in Lagos

Participants at Learn Business with Nola, 2023.

Prominent real estate entrepreneur, Adetola Nola, CEO, Veritasi Homes and Properties, recently empowered over 1000 entrepreneurs at the fourth edition of his annual business conference, “Learn Business With Nola”, in Lagos.

This year’s edition which also featured renowned speakers and industry experts including Seun Fakorede, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (TriciaBiz) and Aderinsola Jolaosho according to Nola, was, again, a demonstration of his commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship in the country.

He said: “The driving force behind the initiative was to equip participants with the right strategies to foster business growth.

“The motivation for establishing the annual conference was rooted in a desire to help young entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of running a business successfully.”

According to Nola, since 2019, Learn Business With Nola has evolved into a highly anticipated event for entrepreneurs from Lagos and beyond.

He added: “We have had attendees travel from different parts of the country, and I am delighted that we consistently deliver the value they seek.

“My goal for 2023 has been to raise business leaders, and I have pursued this tirelessly throughout the year. I also wanted to ensure that Learn Business With Nola 2023 aligned with that goal and with the kind of feedback we have been getting, I believe we achieved that goal.



One of the participants, Chubunna Ogbonna, in his remark after the session, revealed that strategies learnt at the previous year’s edition had contributed to the growth of his business.

“I applied some of the strategies taught at last year’s edition and it helped my business grow, so, I am convinced that with the knowledge from this year’s event, I will get much better results,” he said.