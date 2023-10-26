We’ll probe Oct 7 Hamas attack – Israeli minister

An Israeli minister has announced the formation of a state investigation commission regarding the Hamas militant attack on October 7.

The commission would be tasked with determining “accountability” on the Israeli side after the war, Culture Minister Miki Sohar said on Thursday.

The commission would be “independent,” and “the entire Israeli population would be able to rely on it”.

According to NAN, significant criticism has been directed in Israel towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who refuses to take direct responsibility for the political and military failures on October 7.

In contrast, leading figures in the military and intelligence services have acknowledged their responsibility.

Militants acting on behalf of Hamas carried out a massacre of civilians in Israel about three weeks ago.

More than 1,400 people in Israel lost their lives in the terror attack and subsequent days, with over 200 individuals abducted by militants.

Since then, Israel’s military has been targeting sites in the densely populated coastal area.

Netanyahu stated in a video address on Wednesday: “This failure will be thoroughly investigated, and everyone will have to provide answers, including me.”

However, this would only occur after the war.

At present, his task is to “lead Israel to a decisive victory”.

Israel has previously established similar investigative commissions on several occasions, such as after the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

NAN