‘We have never abandoned Mr Ibu,’ Actors Guild replies critics

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has revealed that the guild has been offering support to actor John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu, even before the public disclosure of his health status.

This was made known by the guild’s Director Of Communications, Kate Henshaw, in a video shared on her Instagram account on Friday.

Henshaw said the guild has remained committed to supporting its members in times of need, especially in regards to health concerns.

The statement reads in part, “We are compelled to make this public statement in reaction to the vituperation of some netizens over the health of one of our respected and esteemed members, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

“We are not here to join issues with anybody, but we want to set the records straight over the public outcry (that) the guild and his colleagues have abandoned him at his point of need.

“The guild has never abandoned any of its members in need, especially with health interventions. We have been in the forefront of providing necessary support to Mr Ibu even before his health conditions was ever made public.”

Recall on Wednesday, Mr Ibu shared a video announcing to his fans that he has been diagnosed with an illness that could cost him his leg.

In the video, the thespian pleaded for assistance from the general public – a move that stirred reactions from some Nigerians who questioned what the Nollywood industry is doing to help its actors.